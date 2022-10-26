The defense set the tone, while Mason Lane ran wild.
All of that was too much for Platteville, as the Lodi football team powered past the Hillmen 42-0 in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 playoff game on Friday.
“We were a little unsure about Platteville going in,” said David Puls, head coach of the Blue Devils. “We had not seen them play live and in analyzing the film, it was difficult to judge their speed and athleticism. They looked dangerous, and we knew that we did not want to give them any confidence early on.”
Now 8-2 overall, the Blue Devils get a home rematch Friday with Capitol Conference foe Lake Mills, who defeated Lodi 28-10 in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Going into the Platteville game, the Blue Devils had a strong defensive game plan. And they carried it out.
“They are a fairly young inexperienced team with only three seniors,” said Puls. “We knew that they were going to try to spread the ball around and that we needed to cover their best receivers well and get pressure on the QB. Our guys did just that with three sacks and 3 interceptions all by 6 different players. Isaiah Groskopf, Will Long, and Jayce Kolinski all had sacks. Kylar Clemens, Mason Lane, and Paxton Krugman all had an interception. It was awesome to see these young men make such big plays.”
Defensively, the Blue Devils held the Hillmen to just 106 total yards of offense in earning the shutout, as Isaiah Groskopf led Lodi in tackles with eight.
Meanwhile, Lane was wreaking havoc, opening the scoring with a 30-yard run and then hitting Brady Puls on a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0. Before the first quarter was over, Lane connected with Jayce Kolinski on a 36-yard scoring strike to extend Lodi’s advantage to 21-0.
Lane and company weren’t through. In the second quarter, Lane tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Owen Breunig and ripped off a 61-yard scamper for another score. Lane then connected with Brian Meitzner on a 35-yard touchdown pass to cap the scoring, as Lodi went into halftime leading 42-0.
“Offensively, Mason Lane stole the show with four TD passes to four different receivers, and he also rushed for 137 yards and two more rushing TDs,” said Coach Puls. “That is a crazy good game for a high school athlete. Overall, it was great to get a win in Level 1 and these boys earned it.”
Lane completed 11-of-16 passes for 142 yards through the air. On the ground, in addition to Lane’s 137 rushing yards, Kylar Clemens totaled 65 yards on eight carries. Kolinski led Lodi in receiving with three catches for 69 yards.
Coach Puls indicated Lodi is just grateful to continue playing.
“Making the playoffs in high school football in the state of Wisconsin is an honor,” said Coach Puls. “You have to earn an opportunity to make the final 224 teams and our kids did that. They earned a No. 2 seed and a home game in Level 1. With this win, we will get to play another home game this Friday. This will be the seventh home game in Lodi Stadium this season, which is a lot of home games. It is great for the students, the fans, the cheerleaders, the band, and the FFA, which runs the concession stand. Everyone benefits.”