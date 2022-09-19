Another week, another ranked team goes down.
Inspired by playing at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, the Lodi football team knocked off Edgewood 23-7 in a Capitol Conference clash with game-altering special teams plays and by controlling the line of scrimmage.
Blue Devils Head Coach David Puls said it was “a big win in a historic stadium,” and added, “We knew we would have to play very well to compete against a highly ranked and talented team like Edgewood.”
Lodi entered Friday’s game ranked No. 8 in the wissports.net Coaches Poll, with the previously unbeaten Crusaders sitting at No. 4. The Blue Devils are now 5-0 overall, with a 3-0 mark in the Capitol Conference. They travel to Big Foot on Friday.
There were a lot of unknowns heading into the Edgewood clash.
“We were playing in a new environment on a historic field against an unfamiliar opponent, and we were the underdog,” said Puls. “All of those things can throw kids and coaches off if they are not mentally strong and prepared. Our guys handled the pressure extremely well and competed their tails off. Our kids made some big plays when they had to and held on to get a huge victory. It was an all-out team effort for sure.”
On defense, Lodi’s pass defense smothered Edgewood receivers, while the Blue Devils had to overcome some uncharacteristic mistakes.
“Defensively, our coverage was much better this game, and Zach Nyquist played exceptionally well with blanket coverage of his receiver,” said Puls. “Offensively, we were able to move the ball fairly effectively, but penalties and turnovers ended a couple of significant drives in the second half. We left some points out on the field, but overall, we were fairly balanced and moved the sticks.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Blue Devils took a 6-0 lead on Kylar Clemens’ 11-yard touchdown run, as Lodi’s blocking up front took over. The extra-point attempt was unsuccessful.
“Our offensive line played much better in this game than they did the week before, and they continue to get better every week,” said Puls. “Offensive linemen Preston Kelley, Josh Klann, Henry Koeppen, Ben Lichucki, and Nick Week can be a very powerful and complete unit when they are working together and moving their feet. The team goes as they go.”
Another Lodi drive culminated in a 17-yard touchdown scamper by Brady Puls, extending the Blue Devils’ lead to 13-0 with 1:20 left in the first half. It didn’t take long for Lodi to add to it.
Simply hoping to preserve the two-touchdown lead, the Blue Devils wanted to keep Edgewood from getting on the scoreboard before halftime. Lodi’s kickoff coverage unit had other ideas.
“We also had a couple of big special teams plays as well by Skyler Rose, Brian Meitzner, and Blake Meier,” said Puls. “First of all, Brian did a great job of kicking some squib kick kickoffs so that the Edgewood returners couldn't return them for a TD. Edgewood has four kickoff returns for TDs this season already and we did not want to give them a fifth.
Following the Brady Puls score, Lodi surprised Edgewood by recovering the kickoff.
“The plan was to play good defense for the next minute and 15 seconds and get into halftime,” said Coach Puls. “Brian had another quality squib kick, but this one had just a little extra hop and pop on it and it went through two or three Edgewood players’ hands before Skyler Rose ended up with it. It was a great play by Skyler to secure the ball before it went out of bounds. The play was not planned, but Skyler was in the right place at the right time.”
Back on the field, Lodi’s offense struck quickly, as Mason Lane connected with Paxton Krugman on a 31-yard scoring strike with 1:09 remaining on the second quarter.
“We scored 14 points in 11 seconds, and that was a big swing of momentum,” said Coach Puls. “The other big special team's play happened later in the fourth quarter when Edgewood scored and attempted to onside kick in order to get the ball back. Blake Meier recovered the ball to help us run out more of the clock and get the ‘W.’”
Meitzner capped the scoring for Lodi with a 33-yard field goal at the 4:43 mark of the fourth quarter.
As Lane passed for 112 yards and rushed for 91 on 15 attempts, Brady Puls racked up 72 rushing yards on 14 carries. Jayce Kolinski and Kylar Clemens had three catches apiece to lead the Blue Devils in receiving.
Meanwhile, the Lodi defense kept Edgewood’s offense under wraps, as Keegan Fleischman and Brady Puls led the team in tackles with six each, and Will Long had the Blue Devils’ lone sack. Kolinski had an interception for Lodi.
“I am very proud of the work our players and coaches put in this past week to prepare for Edgewood,” said Coach Puls. “The work ethic and character of these players and coaches on this team are incredible. I am so lucky and fortunate to be a part of this great group of men.”