Big win!
Buy Now

The Lodi football team celebrates after defeating Lakeside Lutheran earlier in the season in a Capitol Conference showdown. On Friday, the Blue Devils went to Breese Stevens Field and downed No. 4 ranked Edgewood.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

Another week, another ranked team goes down.

Inspired by playing at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, the Lodi football team knocked off Edgewood 23-7 in a Capitol Conference clash with game-altering special teams plays and by controlling the line of scrimmage.