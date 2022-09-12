David Puls called it one of the “top five most intense games I have ever been a part of.”
In the end, the Lodi head coach’s football team rallied furiously for a thrilling 37-36 Capitol Conference win at home over Beloit Turner, stopping a two-point conversion attempt with seconds left to preserve the victory.
“They set up for the conversion, and then we called a timeout to reset our guys,” said Puls. “Both teams went back out and lined up after the second timeout and there it was, the whole night was coming down to this one play. The ball was snapped, and Turner had one of their outstanding receivers open just across the goal line and (Sean) Fogel threw another beautiful accurate spiral, but out of nowhere comes my long-armed son Brady to break up the pass!”
The reaction was priceless.
“It was surreal!” said an enthused Puls. “Everyone went crazy, and for a moment we forgot that we still had to recover the onside kick to win the game.”
Both Turner and the Blue Devils entered Friday’s game at Lodi undefeated, with identical 1-0 marks in Capitol Conference play. The Blue Devils remain unbeaten at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Capitol Conference, while Turner drops to 3-1 and 1-1.
It was a slow start for Lodi, who fell behind 14-3 in the first quarter.
“Our guys came out a little flat in the first quarter, and Turner came out ready to play,” said Puls. ‘They took it to us early and often through the air. The Turner QB Sean Fogel threw precision passes all over the field and his receivers made catch after catch after catch. We had some poor coverage at times, but we also had some very good coverage and Fogel would thread the needle. It was a lot to overcome, but our kids and the coaches knew that we had to settle down and make some big plays in the second half.”
Going 19-for-33 through the air, with four touchdown passes and 348 yards, Fogel connected with Connor Hughes and Tyler Sutherland on scoring strikes of 16 and 55 yards, respectively, in the first quarter, sandwiching them around a 40-yard field by Lodi’s Brian Meitzner.
The Blue Devils trimmed the deficit to 14-10 at the 8:47 mark of the second quarter, as Kylar Clemens crashed into the end zone from 3 yards out, but with 19 seconds remaining in the first half, Fogel found Will Lauterbach for a 21-yard touchdown pass to extend Turner’s lead to 21-10.
Making matters worse, the Blue Devils had to kick off to start the second half. Lodi’s defense got a stop, though, and the Blue Devils’ offense got rolling, scoring on a Mason Lane 14-yard run at the 9:13 mark of the third quarter to make it 21-17.
“The defensive stop after we kicked off to start the second half was huge,” said Puls. “That gave our offense a chance to get a good drive going and score. That first score in the third quarter kind of lit a fire under the team that was not there in the first half.”
Turner responded, though, with a Jayce Kurth 10-yard touchdown run less than two minutes later, pushing Turner’s advantage back to 10 points. Lodi kept coming at them, as Lane ran 11 yards to paydirt with 11 seconds left in the third quarter. Again, it was a four-point game.
Not long afterwards, Lane scored again, this time racing 19 yards to the end zone to give Lodi its first lead of the game. It was 30-27 after Meitzner’s extra-point kick. A Turner field goal tied the game, but Lane wasn’t finished, running for his fourth touchdown with 1:54 to play. Turner wouldn’t go away.
“They marched right down the field and scored a TD with 24 seconds left in the game,” said Puls. “At first, they were going to go for an extra point to tie it up and hope for overtime, but they called a timeout and decided to go for a two-point conversion to potentially win the game 38-37.”
Lodi, however, made a stand, although there was another bit of business to attend to.
“We had our hands team out there, and Blake Meier sealed the win with an outstanding recovery of the onside kick,” said Puls. “Throughout the game we made our share of mistakes, but Turner is a very good team that is underrated. They have a lot of talented players, and they made big plays throughout the game.”
Puls said that the two teams “… gave everyone their money’s worth. “
Lane had another big night, throwing for 133 yards on 8-of-13 passing and running for 153 yards on 16 carries. Clemens racked up 82 rushing yards on 17 attempts.
“Mason Lane had another stellar night on offense running the ball and was able to connect with five different receivers,” said Puls. “Brian Meitzner and Jayce Kolinski led them team in receptions and helped loosen up a very packed in Turner defense. Keegan Fleischman led the team with seven tackles, while Kylar Clemens and Brady Puls finished with five each. It was a crazy night and a big win. I am very proud of the resilience the boys and coaches showed throughout the game to never give up and never quit. We made mistakes and there are still many things that we need to improve upon to get ready for Edgewood this next Friday, but it doesn't take a way from how special and memorable this game was."
Lodi plays Edgewood on Friday night at Breese Stevens Field in Madison at 7 p.m.