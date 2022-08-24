Girls Swimming Frost's strong outing leads Blue Devils at girls' swimming quad By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Nola Frost shined for the Lodi girls’ swim team at a quadrangular meet hosted by Stoughton.“Nola Frost had a breakout first meet for herself, almost crushing some season goals,” said Lodi Head Coach Natalie Price.The sophomore finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke, hitting the wall in 1:17.72. She also placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle in 27.62.Meanwhile, Sydney Groshek took sixth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:21.20 and eighth in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:50.55.Also, Sophia Andrews finished ninth in the 50-yard freestyle (33.16). The three Lodi swimmers also took part in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays but were disqualified. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Clerk resignation brings a second open position to Town of Lodi Lodi shut outs Martin Luther to open 2022 gridiron campaign Lodi man accused of substantial battery at rec center Blue Devil harriers look to compete in tough Capitol North Lodi hits the road to take on McFarland in non-conference football battle Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin