Brian Meitzner (13) goes up for a grab in the Lodi football team’s 42-0 WIAA Division 4 Level 1 playoff win on Friday. Meitzner also went 6-for-6 on extra-point kick attempts in the game.

 By Mark Arnold

A chance to avenge a late-season loss to Lake Mills awaits the Lodi football team in Level 2 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

The Blue Devils (8-2 overall) will host the L-Cats on Friday, after dismantling Platteville 42-0 in a Level 1 playoff match-up last week.