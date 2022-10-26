A chance to avenge a late-season loss to Lake Mills awaits the Lodi football team in Level 2 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
The Blue Devils (8-2 overall) will host the L-Cats on Friday, after dismantling Platteville 42-0 in a Level 1 playoff match-up last week.
Lake Mills (7-3) is coming off a 41-14 win over Evansville.
The two teams tangled on Oct. 14 at Lake Mills, with the L-Cats emerging with a 28-10 win. Interestingly, Lodi led the game 10-0 at the half. After the game, David Puls, head coach of the Blue Devils, felt Lodi could have had a bigger lead. He said they left 21 points on the field in that first half alone.
Against Platteville, the Blue Devils notched three sacks and intercepted three passes. Lodi’s pass defense will need to be sharp against Lake Mills, as quarterback Caden Belling threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns in their earlier meeting.
The L-Cats made a number of big plays in the passing game, with Matthew Stenbroten had four catches for 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Ben Buchholtz caught two passes for 99 yards and a score.
On offense, Lodi’s Mason Lane threw for more than 100 yards and ran for more than 100 yards, as he’s been doing all season as a dual-threat quarterback. It was more of the same against Platteville for Lane, whose favorite target seems to be Jayce Kolinski in the passing game. Kylar Clemens and Brady Puls are tough Blue Devil runners to bring down.
Coach Puls said after that Lake Mills game that Lodi made mistake after mistake in the second half and unraveled. Lodi had already qualified for the playoffs before that game and had earned a home contest. Lake Mills, meanwhile, was playing for its playoff life in that game.