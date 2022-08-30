Lakeside Lutheran and Lodi are on a collision course.
The two football programs will open the Capitol North Conference portions of their schedules against each other on Friday, Sept. 2.
Lakeside Lutheran and Lodi are on a collision course.
The two football programs will open the Capitol North Conference portions of their schedules against each other on Friday, Sept. 2.
While Blue Devils Head Coach David Puls said prior to the season that Columbus is the favorite to win the league title, and that Lake Mills, Edgewood and Beloit Turner will also be in the mix, he also warned that Lakeside Lutheran is a dark horse contender.
“Lakeside Lutheran always reloads and can beat anyone on any given day,” said Puls, whose team began the 2022 campaign by pounding Martin Luther 37-0 and edging McFarland 45-38 in non-conference play.
Mason Lane has been a dynamic performer at quarterback for Lodi so far, as he threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns against McFarland, while also rushing for 235 yards and a score. Kylar Clemens and Brady Puls give the Blue Devils multiple options in Lodi’s ground attack.
On defense, Lane is also one of Lodi’s leading tacklers, while Keegan Fleischman has been a key performer in pass defense. Will Long also had a nice game against McFarland, with three total tackles and a sack.
As for Lakeside Lutheran, the Warriors are 2-0 on the season, too. They had to come from behind to beat Lake Country Lutheran last week 10-7, scoring all of their points in the fourth quarter. They needed a 27-yard field goal by Karsten Grundahl with 18 seconds left to get the win.
Levi Birkholz is an all-around quarterback, like Lane. He completed 6-of-12 passes last week for 113 yards and an interception, while also running for 104 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown. Nobody else had more than 14 yards rushing in the game for Lakeside Lutheran.
The Lakeside Lutheran defense held Lake Country Lutheran to 190 total yards.
Lakeside Lutheran blasted Jefferson 51-0 to kick off the 2022 campaign, as Birkholz threw for one score and ran for three others, compiling 126 rushing yards on just nine attempts.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.