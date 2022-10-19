Lane for the touchdown
Lodi junior quarterback Mason Lane scores a 69-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter of a Capitol Conference road game versus Lake Mills on Friday, Oct. 14.

 By Nate Gilbert

The regular season is now in the rearview mirror. Bring on Platteville.

That’s who the Lodi football team hosts in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs on Friday.