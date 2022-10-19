The regular season is now in the rearview mirror. Bring on Platteville.
That’s who the Lodi football team hosts in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs on Friday.
Coming off a 28-10 loss to Lake Mills in the regular-season finale, the Blue Devils (7-2 overall) are looking to make a deep playoff run behind dual-threat quarterback Mason Lane, a strong running game, explosive receivers, and a stout, opportunistic defense.
The Hillman are also stinging from a 40-7 defeat at the hands of River Valley in their final regular season game. They are led by quarterback Derek Digman, who’s thrown for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He’s also been picked off eight times. His completion percentage of 77.2% is impressive. Garrison Tashner and Lucas Ludlum are his favorite targets. Both have 27 catches on the year.
Digman is also Platteville’s second leading rusher with 284 yards, while Riley Donahoe paces the Hillmen with 340.
Platteville is 4-5 overall this season, and the Hillmen have been outscored 181-166. Getting off to a slow start has been problematic, as opponents have outscored the Hillmen by 20 points. Teams have also outrushed them 1,430 yards to 800.
On defense, the Hillmen have intercepted 10 passes and recovered six fumbles.
Whoever wins this game gets either Lake Mills or Evansville in the next round.