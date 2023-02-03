Coming up clutch

The Lodi boys’ basketball team erupts in celebration after Jaden Gallagher hit the game-winning shot in the Blue Devils’ thrilling 61-58 win over Reedsburg at home on Saturday.

 By Mark Arnold

Earlier this season, Lodi and Poynette played one of the classic games in the history of the boys’ basketball rivalry.

A Brett Hackbart offensive putback with under a second remaining lifted the Pumas to a 49-48 buzzer-beating victory on Jan. 6, as he scored off a miss by Aiden Klosky.