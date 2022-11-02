Josh Klann (58) and Kylar Clemens (24) lead a host of Lodi tacklers in taking down a Lake Mills ballcarrier in the Blue Devils’ 34-13 Level 2 WIAA playoff win over the L-Cats on Friday at home. Lodi advances to play Waukesha Catholic Memorial on Friday on the road.
The road to the state Division 4 title game is about to get a lot more difficult for the Lodi football team.
On Friday, the Blue Devils will travel to Waukesha to take on state power Catholic Memorial – ranked No. 1 in the state in the final wissports.net Coaches Poll – at Carroll University in Level 3 of the playoffs. Game time is 7:15 p.m.
Lodi is 9-2 overall on the season, after cruising past Lake Mills 34-13 in a Level 2 clash of Capitol North Conference teams.
Catholic Memorial is led by quarterback Isaiah Nathaniel, who’s thrown for 1,488 yards on the season, with 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He’s completed 101 of 133 pass attempts.
Corey Smith spearheads the Catholic Memorial ground attack, as he rushed for 1,054 yards while averaging an astounding 9.1 yards per attempt. Smith has totaled 21 touchdowns this season. Bennett McCormick is Catholic Memorial’s leading receiver, with 30 catches for 441 yards and six touchdowns.
At 11-0, Catholic Memorial won the Parkland Conference title this season, averaging 44.7 points per game. They’ve outscored the opposition 492-133, while averaging 210.9 rushing yards per contest. PJ Reynolds and MJ Mitchell have combined for 785 rushing yards in support of Smith.
On defense, Carl Pevey has 17 tackles for loss to go with five sacks. Keith Williams also has five sacks on the season. Pevey, AJ Vranak and Matt Miklosy all have more than 70 tackles for Catholic Memorial.
Meanwhile, Josh Bailey is an explosive special teams’ performer for Catholic Memorial, having returned three kicks for touchdowns.