Josh Klann (58) and Kylar Clemens (24) lead a host of Lodi tacklers in taking down a Lake Mills ballcarrier in the Blue Devils’ 34-13 Level 2 WIAA playoff win over the L-Cats on Friday at home. Lodi advances to play Waukesha Catholic Memorial on Friday on the road.

 By Mark Arnold

The road to the state Division 4 title game is about to get a lot more difficult for the Lodi football team.

On Friday, the Blue Devils will travel to Waukesha to take on state power Catholic Memorial – ranked No. 1 in the state in the final wissports.net Coaches Poll – at Carroll University in Level 3 of the playoffs. Game time is 7:15 p.m.