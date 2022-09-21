Lane celebrates
Buy Now

Lodi quarterback Mason Lane celebrates with his teammates after the Blue Devils beat Lakeside Lutheran earlier this season. Lane will be counted on to play well when Lodi hosts high-flying Columbus on Sept. 30.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Inexperienced heading into the 2022 season, the Lodi football team is growing up fast.

At 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Capitol North after smothering ranked Edgewood last Friday, the Blue Devils were slated to travel to Big Foot next, and the hope is, they won’t look past the Chiefs with a showdown against Columbus looming.