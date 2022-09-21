Lodi quarterback Mason Lane celebrates with his teammates after the Blue Devils beat Lakeside Lutheran earlier this season. Lane will be counted on to play well when Lodi hosts high-flying Columbus on Sept. 30.
Inexperienced heading into the 2022 season, the Lodi football team is growing up fast.
At 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Capitol North after smothering ranked Edgewood last Friday, the Blue Devils were slated to travel to Big Foot next, and the hope is, they won’t look past the Chiefs with a showdown against Columbus looming.
Lodi’s been led by quarterback Mason Lane, who has rushed for 694 yards and 11 touchdowns so far in 2022. He’s also passed for 613 yards.
Doing most of their damage on the ground, the Blue Devils’ offense has also gotten a combined 584 rushing yards from Kylar Clemens and Brady Puls, who also leads the team in tackles with 28. Tim Anthon has 27.
The Blue Devils have won in a variety of ways, winning a wild offensive affair with Turner and shutting out Martin Luther. They grinded out a tough 21-7 win over Lakeside Lutheran.’
Columbus is a different animal. The Cardinals has won by scores of 42-6, 55-0, 75-6, 34-7 and 53-14, defeating Berlin, River Valley, Big Foot, Lake Mills and Turner in succession.
Quarterback Nathan Cotter is a fine passer, as the Columbus signal-caller has thrown for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, running back Colton Brunell takes the pressure off Cotter, as he’s rushed for 846 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Cardinals’ leading receiver is Brady Link, who has 14 catches and four touchdowns.
On defense, Mallani Aragon is a tackling machine, as he’s racked up 50 of them this year, to go along with 3.5 sacks. Brunell has 34. Columbus has five defenders with over 20 tackles in 2022.
The good news for Lodi is the Blue Devils will be playing Columbus at home on Sept. 30.