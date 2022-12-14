The losing streak is over, as the Lodi girls’ basketball team played a complete game in a 67-62 win over Cambridge on Monday, Dec. 12.
With the victory, the Blue Devils (2-7 overall) snapped a six-game winning skid, with the team going 24-for-33 from the free throw line.
“It was a team effort and we put two halves of basketball together,” said Nathan Morter, head coach for Lodi. “This is how we win games. We make our free throws, don’t turn the ball over, and play great team defense. If we can do that, we will find success. I am very happy how locked in the girls were and how they kept focus in the second half. That was a great team win for us.”
Allison Gray and Abby Haas had big games.
“Allison Gray had a really solid offensive game with 22 points, and Abby Haas rebounded well with 11 boards for the game,” said Morter.
Three other players scored in double figures for Lodi, as Jamesen Thieren and Courtney Meitzner finished with 11 points apiece and Taylor Reese had 10.
“This was a weird game for us,” said Morter. “There was no JV game before us so we tried to keep everything as normal as possible. We came out and played really good man-to-man defense. We played a great first half. We only committed six turnovers, and we were aggressive attacking the basket on offense. This got us what we wanted, trips to the charity stripe. We took a one-point lead into halftime. We as a coaching staff talked extensively about finishing and putting two halves together – and tonight we did that. The second half we only committed eight team turnovers, we played amazing pressure defense, and we made our free throws.”
Belleville 54, Lodi 42
Despite 18 points from Thieren and 10 from Meitzner for the game, the Blue Devils faded in the second half after a strong start.
“Belleville, we came out and played really well to start,” said Morter. “We went into halftime feeling very positive. We were tied at 22. We only had seven turnovers in the first half, and we were playing with a lot of defensive intensity. Second half, we did not take care of the basketball. We had 18 turnovers – that is just to many in a close game. We only shot 30% from the free throw line for the game, which is not going to cut it at the varsity level in a close game.”
Maddi DeSmet was a problem for Lodi, as she finished with a game-high 24 points.
“We didn’t do a good enough job on Desmet in the second half,” said Morter. “She carried them and hit her free throws (9-for-11 ). We had the same issues against the Wisconsin Dells. We need to figure out how to play two complete halves of basketball as a team.”
Westfield 72, Lodi 26
It wasn’t going to be easy going to Westfield.
“They are one of the top teams in the state,” said Morter. “We knew this would be a tall task. We played really well to start the game, but their pressure was really, really good on defense. We turned the ball over against the pressure, and they converted that into some big offensive runs. We tried to take some positives out of the game. The ability to run our offense against a team that was good at zone and applying pressure will hopefully help us once we start conference play. The girls played hard the entire game.”
Gray paced Lodi with 15 points, while Gracie Clary had a team-high five rebounds.