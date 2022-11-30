Abby Haas fights for the ball

Lodi’s Abby Haas fights for the ball against a Waterloo player in the Blue Devils’ 57-51 loss at home on Monday, Nov. 28.

 By Mark Arnold

The sound of a referee’s whistle is going to haunt the Lodi girls’ basketball team.

Facing Waterloo on Monday, Nov. 28, the Pirates rode a big advantage at the free throw line to leave Lodi with a 57-51 non-conference win.