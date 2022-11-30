The sound of a referee’s whistle is going to haunt the Lodi girls’ basketball team.
Facing Waterloo on Monday, Nov. 28, the Pirates rode a big advantage at the free throw line to leave Lodi with a 57-51 non-conference win.
“Waterloo beat us at the free throw line,” said Nathan Morter, head coach of the Blue Devils. “We fouled too much, but I liked how aggressive we were on defense. We bailed them out by playing really tough defense but ending it with a foul. They scored 24 points at the stripe.”
Waterloo shot 29 free throws in the game, missing only five. The Pirates led 31-29 at the half. It was a better performance for Lodi after a 53-32 loss to Marshall at home on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
“Jamesen Thieren did a nice job on offense scoring 17,” said Morter. “And Abby Haas grabbed 13 rebounds. We did a much better job taking care of the basketball, only turning it over 18 times. But we couldn’t pull it out at the end. I was very happy with our effort. We just need to play a complete basketball game as a team, and we will be fine.”
Against Waterloo, Taylor Reese finished with 11 points for Lodi, now 1-3 overall. Reese and Theiren both hauled down five rebounds, as Abby Haas led the Blue Devils with 13 boards and Gracie Clary had nine, to go with three steals and nine points. Summer Rake finished with three blocks and five rebounds.
Limited to 13 points in the first half, the Blue Devils struggled offensively, despite getting 11 points from both Reese and Clary.
“Marshall did a great job on defense keeping us off balance,” said Morter. “We did not shoot well against their pressure—3-for-19 from three-point land. We just couldn’t get anything going offensively. We were missing a few players due to illness, so we also had to battle through that. Abby Haas did a nice job on the boards grabbing nine. As a team we have to take care of the basketball. We had 35 turnovers as a team. We will never win turning the ball over that many times.”
Haas also blocked five shots.
