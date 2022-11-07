Auditions for a whole new cast are underway.
In 2022-23, the Lodi girls’ basketball team must replace its entire starting five from last year’s team, which went 6-19 overall and 2-8 in Capitol North Conference play.
“We graduated a very large senior class, including all five regular starters,” said Nathan Morter, who is entering his second year as coach of the Blue Devils. “We have two seniors coming in with great leadership abilities, and they will need to step up. All varsity spots will be open at tryouts, and I am very happy with the amount of work some athletes put in during the off-season. We will lack experience but will have many athletes competing for varsity minutes. We will be very fast and very athletic.”
Among those lost to due to graduation are first team all-conference point guard Dylann Harrington (12.5 ppg). Also gone are all-conference honorable mention players Rylee Schneider (8.7 ppg) and Sam Klann (5.2 ppg), as Lodi must replace all three of its top scorers from 2021-22.
Klann (7.2 rpg) and Rylee Schneider (6.3 rpg) were Lodi’s top rebounders last season. Both have departed, as have assist leaders Ella Puls (3.2 apg) and Harrington (2.1 apg).
The cupboard isn’t completely empty, though, and Lodi does have reason to be excited about its prospects for this season.
“Allison Gray, a junior. averaged 4.5 ppg (high game 15 points) will be expected to increase her minutes and productivity this season,” said Morter. “Seniors Abby Haas (2.2ppg) and Jamesen Thieren (3.6 ppg., high game 11 points) will also look to add leadership and increase in both points and rebounding this season. Both seniors worked very hard in the off-season and were very dedicated to getting better and improving their skills.”
Other than that, competition for playing time will be heated.
“Tryouts will be wide open for all athletes [in] grades 9-11 to earn varsity minutes,” said Morter. “We have some very talented underclassman who will need to step up this season.”
It appears to be a two-team race for the top spot in the Capitol North this season.
“Lake Mills and Columbus will be very tough and return a ton of talent in the conference,” said Morter. “I feel spots 3-6 are open this season with coaching changes and lots of graduated seniors last season. Bella Pita (Lake Mills), Hadley Walters (Poynette), [and] Mikenna Boettcher (Columbus) will be just a few of the top players to watch in the Capital North.”
As for Lodi, the Blue Devils will be a work in progress this season.
“We will need to learn to play together as a team,” said Morter. “All players will have new roles this season. It will be very fun and exciting to see who steps up during tryouts to fill a wide-open varsity roster. I really am looking forward to seeing what this group can do together.”
