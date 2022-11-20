Fighting for the ball
Ava Ballweg (22) grabs the ball in traffic for the Lodi girls’ basketball team, as Taylor Reese (23) helps, in the Blue Devils’ 60-39 loss to Pardeeville on Thursday at home.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

It was tough for the Lodi girls’ basketball team to match up with Pardeeville’s size.

With four players 6’0” or taller, the Bulldogs are hard to handle inside. On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Blue Devils dropped a 60-39 non-conference decision at home to Pardeeville in their second game of the season.