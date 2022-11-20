It was tough for the Lodi girls’ basketball team to match up with Pardeeville’s size.
With four players 6’0” or taller, the Bulldogs are hard to handle inside. On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Blue Devils dropped a 60-39 non-conference decision at home to Pardeeville in their second game of the season.
“Pardeeville was very long and active and that gave us a lot of issues,” said Nathan Morter, Lodi’s head coach. “(Jessilyn) Ernst went off for 22 points, and we just couldn’t keep her off the glass no matter what defense we were in.”
With the loss, the Blue Devils fall to 1-1 on the season, while Pardeeville – out of the Trailways West Conference – are 1-0.
It was the home opener for a Lodi team that just couldn’t stop Pardeeville’s bigs.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well, and a lot of that had to do with their length and height,” said Morter. “We cut into their lead, and I believe we were down four with about nine minutes left. I believe we only scored four points in that final nine minutes. We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. We had way more turnovers than we should if we want to win. And no matter what defense we are playing we have to box out and rebound better as a team. We are young in terms of varsity experience, so this will be great for us to learn from before we hit conference play.”
Slated to host Marshall on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Lodi is scheduled to host Waterloo on Monday, Nov. 28 and then travel to Wisconsin Dells on Dec. 1.