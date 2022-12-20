The rivalry lived up to its billing for most of the game.
Unfortunately, for the Lodi girls’ basketball game, the Blue Devils fell apart late in a 60-36 home Capitol North Conference loss to Poynette on Friday, Dec. 16.
“This was a really close game until we hit the seven-minute mark in the second half,” said Nathan Morter, head coach for Lodi. “We were executing and playing great defense. I thought we played a really, really good first half. The last seven minutes we didn’t execute any part of the game well. We finished I believe 0-16 down that stretch shooting and turned the ball over again and again and again.”
Lance Fritz, head coach of the Pumas, liked how Poynette pressured Lodi on defense in the second half, with Hadley Walters making life miserable for Blue Devil ballhandlers. She had nine steals.
“Give Lodi a lot of credit for how hard they played,” said Fritz. “All night they were making us work each possession. It wasn't until the second half we again turned it up defensively. Hadley has been playing some phenomenal basketball lately, and she was disruptive on defense when we needed it.”
Poynette led 23-20 at the half, before outscoring Lodi 37-16 in the second half.
“I was happy to see many girls step up for this game, too,” said Fritz, whose team improved to 5-4 overall and 1-0 in conference play. “Everyone contributed something in a positive way and that's a great sign to see. We came in with a plan and I was incredibly proud to see the girls execute it. Getting a conference win is fantastic, but we are focused on continuous improvement each and every night.”
Walters stuffed the stat sheet, scoring a game-high 26 points, to go with 10 rebounds and five assists. Grace Gavinski finished with eight points and five rebounds for Poynette, while Mercedi LaPacek had seven points and six boards. The Pumas are riding a three-game winning streak.
As for Lodi, Taylor Reese and Gracie Clary totaled 10 points apiece, while Jameson Thieren had seven points and a team-high seven rebounds.
“We need a player or players to step up in big time game situations,” said Morter. “We are gaining valuable varsity experience for some of our athletes who have not played at this level. We just need to convert that to wins.”
Lodi is now 2-8 overall and 0-1 in Capitol North play.
Adams-Friendship 54, Lodi 52
The Blue Devils had a chance at the end, but they couldn’t get the bucket they needed.
“We played tough, but we were definitely fatigued,” said Morter. “This was our third game in a row, and we struggled with focus and execution. We were down eight at the half, but we felt good about where we were at. Second half we came out and gave them everything we had. We had a play drawn up at the end down two and just couldn’t pull it off.”
Courtney Meitzner knocked down six 3-pointers on her way to a 20-point night. Clary had nine, while Thieren and Allison Gray finished with seven points apiece.
Poynette 45, Belleville 42
Fighting off a bug that swept through the team, the Pumas pulled off a good non-conference win at home on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
“Overall, this was a great team win,” said Fritz. “We were battling through some illness, so I was happy to see our team come together and pull this game out. We fought through a lot of ups and downs on offense, but defensively, we kicked it up a notch in the second half. As the half went on, we just made the necessary plays to get it done. Our pressure forced a few turnovers, and we hit enough free throws to maintain the lead. Really proud of this group as I feel each game we are improving.”
Walters had another impressive outing, scoring 24 points, hauling in 13 rebounds and coming up with seven steals. Laken Wager collected 11 points and four rebounds in a winning effort. Codi Woodward finished with eight points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.