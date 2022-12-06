Winning away from home is never easy. It’s especially hard to leave Wisconsin Dells with a victory.
After playing the Chiefs close for one half, the Lodi girls’ basketball team run out of gas in the second half of a 48-34 loss on Thursday, Dec. 1.
“The Dells is a tough place to play on the road,” said Nathan Morter, head coach of the Blue Devils. “We felt like we had a good game plan in place. The game started out just the way we hoped. We were only down two at halftime and felt like we were in a really good spot, especially defensively – the girls were really getting after them on defense.”
Dells led 21-19 at halftime, as Lodi had Dells’ offense stymied. Then, the Chiefs turned up the pressure defensively.
“Our closeouts were great, and we were creating a lot of pressure on them,” said Morter. “The second half they made some defensive adjustments that really bothered us. We didn’t handle the trap well or the press. We did get some of the looks. We thought we would, but the three ball wouldn’t drop for us on the road (16% three point shooting on the night).”
Struggling to score points, Lodi fell further behind.
“They pulled away to close out the second half, and we just didn’t make shots,” said Morter. “We ended with 24 turnovers. I would really like to see us get that number closer to 10. Once we can take care of the basketball as a team, we will really put ourselves in a position to win. I am really happy how the team battled and played to the end – no quit and all hustle. The girls played with a lot of heart.”
Taylor Reese paced the Blue Devils with 13 points, while Jamesen Thieren chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds. Abby Haas hauled in a team-high 12 rebounds and blocked two shots. Gracie Clary finished with nine boards.
Standing at 1-4 overall, Lodi is slated to host Belleville on Tuesday, Dec. 6, before heading to Westfield on Friday, Dec. 9.
