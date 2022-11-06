Girls Swimming Girls swimming: Frost makes podium at sectionals for Lodi-Wisconsin Heights plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nola Frost finished her 2022 season in style.Finishing seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke, Frost made the podium at Saturday’s Sauk Prairie sectional for the Lodi-Wisconsin Heights girls’ swim team.Frost swam a time of 1:14.06, leading Lodi-Wisconsin Heights to 11th overall as a team with 51 points. Frost also ended up 10th in the 100-yard butterfly, touching the wall in 1:05.78.Edgewood won the sectional title with 413 points, while Baraboo took second with 283.Violet Bollenbach finished 13th in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:17.15, while Sophia Andrews swam to 35th in 1:08.82.The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Andrews, Bollenbach, Frost and Sydney Groshek swam to 10th in 1:57.17.Groshek was 23rd in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:17.27. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now City of Lodi struggles with balance of public safety demands, growing costs Game of the Week: Lodi takes on Catholic Memorial in Level 3 gridiron playoff battle Football: Blue Devils play Catholic Memorial tough in playoff defeat Boys hockey: DeForest co-op a 'dark horse' contender in Badger East WIAA football: Lodi uses power run game to knock out Lake Mills in Level 2 Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin