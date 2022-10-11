featured hot Girls Swimming Girls swimming: Lodi-Wisconsin Heights second at DeForest triangular plindblad plindblad Author email Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lodi-Wisconsin Heights girls’ swim team took second at a triangular on Thursday, Oct. 6, hosted by DeForest.Nola Frost led the way for the co-op, winning the 100-yard butterfly in 1:10.42 and taking second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:14.62.Frost also swam a leg for the second-place 200 medley relay team, along with Audrey Dallman, Sydney Groshek and Violet Bollenbach. They turned in a time of 2:28.63.Bollenbach placed third in the 100 freestyle, touching the wall in 1:05.01, and the 100 breaststroke, racing to a time of 1:24.56. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Alex J. Gatling Lodi Fire Department retires engine Sudden resignations leaves Lodi Town Board with only three members Football: Blue Devils bounce back to pound New Glarus-Monticello Mary Williams-Norton Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City of LM Legal Make-good Hometown News Superstar Bulletin