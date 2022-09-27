Sydney Groshek dives into the water during Saturday’s Lodi-Wisconsin Heights’ meet with Sauk Prairie at home. Groshek helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team take first, while placing second in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard backstroke.
Sydney Groshek dives into the water during Saturday’s Lodi-Wisconsin Heights’ meet with Sauk Prairie at home. Groshek helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team take first, while placing second in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard backstroke.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Lodi-Wisconsin Heights girls’ swimming team welcomed Sauk Prairie.
The co-op lost to Sauk Prairie 120-42, despite Nola Frost winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:32.27 and taking second in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:12.87.
Frost also swam a leg for the first-place 200-yard freestyle relay team, which also included Violet Bollenbach, Sophia Andrews and Sydney Groshek, who swam a winning time of 2:02.85.
Bollenbach was third in the 200-yard freestyle, hitting the wall in 2:21.88, and the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:24.63.
Groshek swam to second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:20.89 and third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:24.35.
“The girls swam really well with all of them getting at least one season best time,” said Natalie Price, the co-op’s coach. “I'm so proud of how hard they are working and pushing through. With not having a big team this year it can be hard to get into ‘meet mode,’ but they all stay so positive and hyped up. It's been fun.”