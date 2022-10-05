Girls Swimming Girls swimming: Lodi-Wisconsin Heights wins first dual plindblad plindblad Author email Oct 5, 2022 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lodi-Wisconsin Heights girls’ swim team has its first win of the 2022 season.Hosting Portage on Thursday, Sept. 29, Natalie Price’s squad secured a 73-53 victory.Price said Lodi-Wisconsin Heights swam hard and enjoyed the win, taking all three relays.The 200-yard medley group of Sydney Groshek, Violet Bollenbach, Nola Frost and Sophia Andrews took first in 2:17.73. The same quartet won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:30.48.Also, Mae Collyard, Audrey Dallman, Jade Homewood and Andrews raced unopposed to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:29.93.Bollenbach placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:29.04) and the 100-yard freestyle (1:07.44), while Frost won the 100-yard butterfly (1:10.04) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.23). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sudden resignations leaves Lodi Town Board with only three members Lodi football: Blue Devils fall to Columbus in key Capitol Conference clash Game of the Week: Showdown with Columbus looms for Lodi football Town of Lodi welcomes new clerk, public works director Jury convicts Rio man of vehicular homicide Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin