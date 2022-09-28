It was going to be a tough climb.
After losing to Watertown Luther Prep 4-3 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Lodi girls’ tennis team entered the Capitol Conference tournament looking to move up the ladder. The Blue Devils were able to make a jump.
“The loss put us in a tough spot going into the conference tournament,” said Lodi Head Coach Joe Birkholz. “The loss to Lake Mills earlier in the season put us in third place going in. At the tournament we knew we had to win some tough matches to move up. The goal was to win conference, but we knew we would need some help from other schools. We needed WLP to lose some matches we weren’t in. Prep did what they were supposed to and won the matches they were supposed to.”
So, Lodi had to adjust its expectations.
“At that point it came down to us winning some matches against Lake Mills for second,” said Birkholz. “We were able to do that. We took second in the tournament ahead of Lake Mills. That put us tied for second with them overall in the conference.”
Three Lodi players did well enough to make first team all-conference, including Ava Ballweg, Claire Morgan and Katie Schilling.
“Rachel Winters took home second team after a great match against the number one player in the conference, Claudia Curtis,” said Birkholz. “They were tied 5-5 in the second set when it started to rain. Rachel had some momentum before the match got called due to rain. They were able to finish up the match on Monday, where Claudia was able to finish the win with a 7-5 second set.”
Curtis won Player of the Year honors.
Watertown Luther Prep 4, Lodi 3
Winters scored a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles, and Ballweg defeated Mae Stangl at No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-1.
It wasn’t quite enough, though, for the Blue Devils.
“It was a really good match,” said Birkholz. “It came down to the top two flights, which is what you want to see. The entire team played well that day. While it wasn't the result we wanted, we fought until the end.”
At No. 3 doubles, Schilling and Katie Veling defeated Aquila Palacios and Lina Schroeder 6-0, 6-4.
Jefferson 4, Lodi 3
The Blue Devils swept all three doubles matches but fell one point short of beating Jefferson.
Vivian Beld and Tessa Pertzborn won their No. 1 doubles match, as did Sam Edge and Addison Crane at No. 2 doubles. Morgan and Veling also scored a straight sets victory at No. 3 doubles.
