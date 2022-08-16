Members of the Lodi football team run a play at the Blue Devils’ scrimmage on Friday, as Ben Luchucki (70), Henry Koeppen (68), Evan Kite (58), Kylar Clemens (20) and Will Long (44) block for Mason Lane (6). The scrimmage also featured Brodhead, Clinton and Mosinee.
Nobody was happy that so many Lodi football players got hurt last season. There was a silver lining, though.
“Due to multiple injuries last season, many of the younger players were needed to fill the void,” said Blue Devils Head Coach David Puls, the leader of Lodi’s program for 19 years. “They all gained valuable experience that hopefully has given them a head start on this season.”
From a team that went 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Capitol Conference play in 2021, the Blue Devils bring back five starters on offense and four on defense, having lost 22 letter winners overall.
“We lost a lot of seniors from last year's team in many key positions,” said Puls. “We only have five seniors this year, but they are very committed young men who are leaders. There are 23 juniors that will be counted on to perform at a high level. The team is a very tight-knit group that believes in each other and has bought into the ‘team first’ mentality. They are only concerned about playing as a unit and being successful.”
They’ll need to stick together to run the gauntlet that is the Blue Devils’ 2022 schedule.
“This will be the toughest nine-game schedule we have faced since 2004,” said Puls. “Every team on our schedule is well coached and has a lot of talent. It will be a battle every single week.”
The Capitol Conference alone is loaded again.
“Our conference is stacked with talent this year,” said Puls. “There are playmakers on every team. We will be the most inexperienced team in the conference and to be successful we will have to speed up the learning curve quickly.”
Staying focused week to week will be crucial for a Lodi team lacking veterans.
“We have to stay healthy and sell out every game,” said Puls. “We can’t have an off game. Taking care of the ball, finishing drives, creating turnovers, and tackling will be key for us to have success.”
Puls figures Columbus has the edge on everybody else in the race for the Capitol Conference title, but Lake Mills, Edgewood and Beloit Turner could have something to say about it. Look out for Lakeside Lutheran, though, according to Puls.
“Columbus, Lake Mills, Edgewood and Beloit Turner return most of their team as seniors,” said Puls. “They will all have a shot at the conference title with Columbus being the favorite. Lakeside Lutheran always reloads and can beat anyone on any given day. New Glarus/Monticello and Big Foot have a lot of talented players and will be coached extremely well. They will surprise some teams.”
As for Lodi’s chances, they will hinge on the Blue Devils’ ability to grow up fast.
“Our team’s strength is that our players are all high-character young men and that play as a team,” said Puls. “They have heart and truly care about each other.”
The talent is there, too, especially on offense.
“We run a pro-style offense out of gun,” said Puls. “We have some decent experience on the offensive line led by senior OT Preston Kelley and junior center Ben Lichucki. We will need that unit to pave the way. Senior Keegan Fleischman is a dynamic three-sport athlete who can play QB or WR and will be a threat anytime he is on the field.”
The defense will be spearheaded by Fleischman and Kelley, as well.
“We will run variations of a 3-4,” said Puls. “Keegan and Preston will also be leaders on the defensive side of the ball. Kylar Clemens (OLB), Jayce Kolinski (ILB), Mason Lane (SS), Henry Koeppen (DL), and Josh Klann (DL) also return with experience from last year.”
Lodi is counting on a big group of up-and-comers to make big contributions. Among them are:
Brian Meitzner (WR/DB/K), Tim Anthon (RB/LB), Owen Breunig (WR/DB), Paxton Krugman (WR/DB/P), Nick Week (OL/DL), Brady Puls (RB/LB/LS), Crew Clemens (FB/LB/DL), Will Long (FB/LB/DL), Evan Kite (OL/DL), Isaiah Groskopf (FB/LB), Aiden Groskopf (WR/DB), and Gavin Sargeant (WR/DB).
“We have a lot of players who are on the cusp of being valuable playmakers,” said Puls.
Lodi kicks off the 2022 campaign by hosting Martin Luther on Friday, Aug. 19.