Clemens prepares for impact

Lodi’s Kylar Clemens (24), shown here running the ball against Martin Luther, rushed for two touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 45-38 non-conference win at McFarland on Friday.

 By Mark Arnold

Mason Lane passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 235 yards and another score to lead the Lodi football team to a 45-38 win at McFarland on Friday.

It was a back-and-forth affair in the first half, as the Spartans moved out to a 10-7 in the first quarter. Kylar Clemens put the Blue Devils (2-0 overall) on the scoreboard with a 2-yard plunge, as Brian Meitzner nailed the extra-point kick. That made it 7-3, but McFarland got a touchdown moments later to wrest the lead back.