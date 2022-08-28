Mason Lane passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 235 yards and another score to lead the Lodi football team to a 45-38 win at McFarland on Friday.
It was a back-and-forth affair in the first half, as the Spartans moved out to a 10-7 in the first quarter. Kylar Clemens put the Blue Devils (2-0 overall) on the scoreboard with a 2-yard plunge, as Brian Meitzner nailed the extra-point kick. That made it 7-3, but McFarland got a touchdown moments later to wrest the lead back.
Lodi’s offense erupted in the second quarter, as Meitzner scampered 20 yards to pay dirt and Lane threw 13 yards to Jayce Kolinski and 26 yards to Keegan Fleischman for two more scores, as the Blue Devils took a 24-16 lead into the half.
McFarland moved ahead 31-24 in the third quarter, but Lodi tied it back up on an 8-yard run by Lane. Meitzner converted the kick for the extra point.
Touchdown runs of 8 yards by Brady Puls and 2 yards by Kylar Clemens gave the Blue Devils a two-touchdown lead. McFarland scored a touchdown late for the final score.
Five different Blue Devils caught passes, as Kolinski and Kylar Clemens both finished with three catches, totaling 100 receiving yards between them.
On defense, Lane and Tim Anthon collected six tackles apiece.
Next week, Lodi hosts Lakeside Lutheran on Friday to open the Capitol Conference portion of its schedule.