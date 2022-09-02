Mason Lane has a real knack for breaking tackles.
The Lodi quarterback’s tough running yielded three touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 21-7 home win over Lakeside Lutheran on Friday in the Capitol Conference opener for both teams.
What’s his secret?
“Just keep chugging,” said Lane, who also had a game-clinching interception for good measure. “I really worked on my legs in the offseason, and it paid off.”
With the victory, Lodi improves to 3-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in conference play. Meanwhile, the Warriors, who entered the game ranked sixth in Division 4 by wissports.com, fall to 2-1, with an 0-1 mark in the Capitol.
It was a tough slog for Lakeside Lutheran on offense, as the Warriors were stymied most of the night. That was especially true in the second half.
“I don’t know what the time of possession was, but it must have been a big disparity,” said Paul Bauer, head coach of the Warriors. “We didn’t have the ball much the second half.”
Lane made sure of that. In the first half, it appeared Lakeside Lutheran was going to take the early lead, with the Warriors’ ball-control offense chewing up yardage. They forced Lodi to punt on the Blue Devils’ first series.
A Kylar Clemens sack for an 11-yard loss helped Lodi halt Lakeside’s drive into Blue Devil territory. The Warriors were stopped on a fourth-down play.
Meanwhile, Lodi’s offense was having trouble getting untracked. The Blue Devils’ first two possessions resulted in just one first down.
A big pass play from Lane to Jayce Kolinski keyed a scoring drive in the second quarter that broke the ice. It set up a 39-yard run by Lane after faking a handoff. Lane squirted through the left side, shaking off tacklers to go the distance. Brian Meitzner kicked the extra point to make it 7-0 with 6:48 to go in the half.
Then came the flags, as Lodi was penalized 16 times in the game, compared to two for the Warriors. A face-mask call and a personal foul on Lodi were instrumental in Lakeside Lutheran tying up the score with a 5-yard run by Kayden Bou at the 2:29 mark of the second quarter, as Karsten Grundahl’s kick for the extra point sailed through the uprights.
Lodi was having difficulty containing Lakeside’s inside running game. A change had to be made.
“The first half, we were giving up a lot of yards on the dive on first down,” said David Puls, Lodi’s head coach. “They were getting 5 yards on every first down it seemed. So, in the second half, we had to find a way to stop that, so we went to a four-man front. They were exposing us with only three linemen.”
The first half flew by as both teams sought to establish the running game.
“We both like to run the ball,” said Bauer, “but they shut us down. I don’t know what happened, but [defensively] we couldn’t get off the field in the second half.”
Lane had a lot to do with that. His arm and his legs were the keys to Lodi grabbing the lead back with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter.
After the Blue Devils were called for two consecutive holding penalties, Lane passed to Kylar Clemens over the middle for a 12-yard gain and rushed for nine yards to pick up the first down. Lane then connected with Gavin Sargeant on a 26-yard pass that put Lodi down at the Warrior 2-yard line.
Lakeside’s defense stuffed three straight runs, but on fourth-and-one, Lane broke to the outside and pushed his way into the end zone. Meitzner’s PAT made it 14-7.
Moving to the fourth quarter, Lodi was able to stretch its lead to 21-7 as Lane busted through the line for a 4-yard touchdown plunge. His 9-yard scramble set up a 20-yard Lane run that positioned the Blue Devils for the score. Hard to bring down, Lane used second, third and fourth efforts to get as many yards as he could.
Up 21-7, after another Meitzner PAT, Lodi’s defense was called on to preserve the win, but Lakeside Lutheran was able to move the ball, with Bou breaking free for a 26-yard run and Levi Birkholz going for 11. But an errant pass was floated near the goal line, where Lane was waiting for it. Picking off that pass sealed Lakeside Lutheran’s fate.
Talking about his quarterback, Puls said, “Mason was outstanding. He hit some big-time throws. He had some big-time runs. He just kept breaking tackles on that run he had to get down to the 4-yard line [on the final Lodi scoring drive].”
Whistled for so many penalties, the Blue Devils were able to overcome adversity.
“We had a lot of holding penalties,” said Lane, “but the running backs did a great job, and the line did a great job pulling and giving great effort.”
The reason why Lakeside had such difficulty sustaining drives was simple, according to Bauer.
“They’re pretty good,” said Bauer. “They play pretty good defense.”
For Lodi, it was a big win.
“When you beat a ranked team and you’re not ranked, it feels good,” said Puls.
Lakeside Lutheran hosts Big Foot next Friday, while the Blue Devils host Turner.