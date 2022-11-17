Zane Licht is joining a college wrestling program that’s on the rise.
Now ranked 18th in the nation, North Dakota State University just upset Nebraska, the No. 8 ranked team at the time, on opening night.
The Lodi wrestler is one of five recruits who signed letters of intent to join the Bison.
“It was just right,” said Licht, when asked why he chose NDSU. “The coaches … I really got along with them, and I know a couple of guys from Wisconsin on the team. They’re an up-and-coming team.”
Licht is the defending WIAA Division 2 152-pound state champion, having gone 50-1 during his junior season. He was named the Capitol Conference Wrestler of the Year last season, after taking second at state as a sophomore. Licht also placed fourth overall at the 17U U.S. Open Championships.
The son of Rhonda and Jamie, with a sister Zoe and a brother Zach, Licht intends to major in business. Licht said the NDSU coaches kept in constant contact with him, and that made all the difference.
Looking ahead, when he arrives at NDSU, Licht is just hoping to get better overall as a wrestler. He has big goals for his senior season with the Blue Devils.
“Go undefeated, repeat as a state champ,” said Licht. “I want to beat the [school] takedown record, and I want us to qualify for team state and place.”
Licht had an impressive junior season, especially coming off a season impacted by COVID, which prevented him from working with some of his coaches. In preparation for the 2022-23 season and beyond, Licht has specific things he’s working to improve.
“Working on conditioning, just trying to be flawless on my feet and not give up any takedowns,” said Licht. “Also working on the team, getting us ready for a hard season.”
As a leader, Licht wants to push the Blue Devils to great heights by creating a supportive atmosphere.
“Just coming in every day with a positive attitude, being a good teammate – no negativity,” said Licht.
