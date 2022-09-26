One day was hot, and the other was perfect.
At Fennimore on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hickory Grove Golf Course, Lodi’s cross country teams turned in a top-notch performance, with a little help from the weather.
“What some would consider ideal racing conditions on Saturday, most of the cross country runners had their fastest times of the season,” said Kurt Wilson, head coach of the Blue Devils. “The Fennimore race is different from most because it is scored by adding the five fastest times of each team together, and the team with the lowest time wins. It is called the Fennimore Relays because each team runs one runner at a time starting with the 7th runner. The meet consisted of athletes from 12 different schools.”
Lodi’s girls went up against three state-ranked schools, as Izzy Bahe finished seventh in 29:00 in the girls’ race. In the sixth race, Dakota Pierquet ran to fourth for Lodi in 24:00.
“In the other races Alexis Wilcox placed fifth in the No. 5 race in 24:12, Rylie Wilcox was fifth in the number 4 race in 22:47, Saara Nori was seventh in the No. 3 race in 23:37, Brook Endres was fifth in the No. 2 race in 22:01 and Hallie Miller was eighth in the No. 1 race in 22:45,” said Wilson.
The Blue Devil girls finished with a time of 115 minutes and 11 seconds, which put them in sixth place.
“I felt that the girls ran about as well as they could have,” said Wilson. “Hallie and Rylie PR'd by about a minute and a half. Brook, Saara and Dakota set their PRs by about a minute. Brook really shined in her race. Her older sister Aly was home from college to watch, and that might have had something to do with it as Aly had some great races at Fennimore as well.”
The Lodi boys were missing their No. 1 runner, Paul Lins, but the other Blue Devils made a strong push.
“The boys were without their number one runner once again, but the rest of the boys stepped it up a notch and finished a very respectable fourth,” said Wilson. “Sam Clepper led it off for the boys placing second in the No. 7 race in 20:02. Everett Clemens was third in the No. 6 race in 19:20. Jonah Barden was fourth in the No. 5 race in 19:13.”
That batch of Lodi runners were followed by Benjamin Schultz, who took seventh in the No. 4 race in 19:00 and James Miller, who was fifth in the No. 3 race in 18:36. Roger Melland was fourth in the No. 2 race in 18:03 and Walter Beld was sixth in the No. 1 race in 18:11. Combining Lodi’s fastest five runners, the Blue Devils’ time of 93:05 put them in fourth place out of 11 complete team.
“All of the boys had their fastest times of the season, and six of them had their career best ranging from 30-63 seconds better than their previous bests,” said Wilson. “The boys went out with the idea of competing hard, and they did. Roger and Walter are knocking on the door of breaking 18:00, so hopefully they can do that the next couple of meets. James and Benjamin continue to improve, and I think Jonah Barden surprised himself when he heard what his time was.”
Thunderbird Invitational
With temperatures rising, so did the times for Lodi.
“The weather was once again very warm, so the times weren't as good as last year, when it was 20 degrees cooler,” said Wilson. “Hallie Miller ran very well for us, and we look forward to seeing her improve even more. For the boys, Roger Melland ran very well. We thought that we might have a shot at second even without our top runner and came within an eyelash of achieving it.”
The Lodi boys ended up third with 74 points, while Baraboo took second with 73. Mauston topped the six-team field with 21 with four of the top five individual finishers. Mellend led the way for Lodi by placing ninth in 19:24.80, as Beld was 12th in 19:44.70 and Miller placed 15th in 20:14.30. Schultz also finished among the top 20, taking 18th in 20:19.60. Clemens ran to 20th in 20:26.10.
The Lodi girls were fourth with 99 points, with Poynette taking third with 82. Sauk Prairie took first with 31. Miller paced the Blue Devils by taking 14th in 24:30.08, as Endres (18th, 25:04.79) and Wilcox (19th, 25:06.26) also finished in the top 20.