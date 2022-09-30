Klann blocks it up
Josh Klann (58) attempts to block a Columbus player in the Lodi football team’s 42-14 loss to the Cardinals on Friday at home. Both teams entered the game unbeaten and ranked in Division 4, but Columbus pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Too many big plays finally broke the back of the Lodi football team.

On Friday, in a clash of Capitol Conference powers, Columbus pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 42-14 victory on the Blue Devils’ home field on Friday.