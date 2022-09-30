Too many big plays finally broke the back of the Lodi football team.
On Friday, in a clash of Capitol Conference powers, Columbus pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 42-14 victory on the Blue Devils’ home field on Friday.
Both teams entered the game undefeated and ranked among the top 10 teams in Division 4 in the latest wissports.net Coaches Poll.
The Cardinals sat at No. 2, with the surprising Blue Devils up to No. 6.
Lodi got off to a rousing start with an 80-yard touchdown run by Mason Lane on the Blue Devils' first series.
Columbus responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Cotter to Ryely Nachreiner, which was set up by a 55-yard run by Colton Brunell. The Cardinals attempted a field goal early in the second quarter, but it was no good. A Columbus interception would have set the Cardinals up deep in Lodi territory, but it was called back because of a roughing the passer penalty.
Brunnell got loose again for a 20-yard run, before Cotter connected with Brady Link on a 50-yard pass, which led to a 7-yard touchdown run by Brunell that made it 14-7. Columbus had a chance late in the first half to pad its lead, but a sack by Lodi’s Kylar Clemens helped thwart the drive.
The Cardinals appeared to take control early in the second half, as Brunell raced 71 yards before being dragged down at the 4-yard line. After a holding call pushed Columbus back, Cotter threw a 13-yard touchdown pass that made it 21-7.
But Lodi wouldn’t go quietly. After a 32-yard scramble by Lane, the Blue Devils faced a key fourth-and-7 at the Columbus 41-yard line. Lane ran for the first down but then had a 31-yard touchdown run wiped out because of a holding penalty. Columbus’ defense stopped Lodi on downs.
On the Cardinals’ next series, Lodi dropped a sure interception. Still, the Blue Devis’ defense held, and when Lodi got the ball back, Lane lofted a beautiful 32-yard touchdown pass to Aiden Groskopf in the corner of the end zone with :50 left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Blue Devils recovered a fumble and appeared to be back in business. Their drive stalled, however, and a field goal attempt went awry.
That’s when Columbus started to seize momentum. First, it was Brunell with a game-breaking 77-yard touchdown run that extended the Cardinals’ lead to 28-14. Then, Brunell ran for 32 yards on the Cardinals’ next possession, leading to a 7-yard Cotter touchdown pass. Columbus added one more score for good measure.
With the loss, Lodi falls to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play, while Columbus goes to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Capitol Conference. The Blue Devils have already clinched a spot in the postseason playoffs. They host New Glarus/Monticello next week.
