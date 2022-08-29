Bacon stretches out

Brooke Bacon, shown here in a match earlier this season against Portage, won at No. 3 singles for the Lodi girls’ tennis team against Milton on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

 By Mark Arnold

Taking to the road, the Lodi girls’ tennis team split a pair of dual meets, defeating Milton 5-2 on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and falling to Stoughton 4-3 on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Against Milton, the Blue Devils won three of four singles matches, with Rachel Winters battling to a 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 win over Annika Ahlstrom at No. 1 singles.