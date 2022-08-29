featured hot Lodi Girls Tennis Lodi girls’ tennis splits duals By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Aug 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brooke Bacon, shown here in a match earlier this season against Portage, won at No. 3 singles for the Lodi girls’ tennis team against Milton on Tuesday, Aug. 23. By Mark Arnold Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Taking to the road, the Lodi girls’ tennis team split a pair of dual meets, defeating Milton 5-2 on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and falling to Stoughton 4-3 on Thursday, Aug. 18.Against Milton, the Blue Devils won three of four singles matches, with Rachel Winters battling to a 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 win over Annika Ahlstrom at No. 1 singles.Caroline Karls and Brooke Bacon both won in straight sets at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively. Karls scored a 6-3, 6-3 decision, while Bacon emerged with a 7-5, 6-4 victory.Vivian Beld and Tessa Pertzborn downed Hana Grossman and Amanda Cudziovic 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for Lodi, while Sam Edge and Addison Crane lost only one game in beating Jessica Tan and Ava Senger.The Blue Devils’ singles players went 2-2 against Stoughton, as Winters scored a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles and Karls slipped past Samantha Weber 6-4, 6-3.Lodi’s other win came at No. 3 doubles, where Clare Morgan and Katie Veling defeated Allia Taamalah and Allison Kolberg 2-6, 6-2, 10-8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Boys' soccer program gaining momentum at Lodi Lodi shut outs Martin Luther to open 2022 gridiron campaign Lane accounts for 423 yards of offense in road football win over McFarland Lodi hits the road to take on McFarland in non-conference football battle 'Fighting spirit' keeps Lodi in close game against DeForest Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin