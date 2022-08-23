Lane avoids a tackle

Lodi’s Mason Lane tries to wiggle out of a tackle in the Blue Devils’ 37-0 win over Martin Luther in their home opener on Friday. Lane was one of two Blue Devils to rush for more than 100 yards in the victory.

 By Mark Arnold

McFarland is going to be in a foul mood.

In Week 1, the Spartans (0-1), out of the Rock Valley Conference, lost to Mount Horeb/Barneveld in the last 20 seconds of the game on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kasey Helgeson to Tyler Buechner in a 23-15 non-conference game.