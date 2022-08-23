Lodi’s Mason Lane tries to wiggle out of a tackle in the Blue Devils’ 37-0 win over Martin Luther in their home opener on Friday. Lane was one of two Blue Devils to rush for more than 100 yards in the victory.
In Week 1, the Spartans (0-1), out of the Rock Valley Conference, lost to Mount Horeb/Barneveld in the last 20 seconds of the game on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kasey Helgeson to Tyler Buechner in a 23-15 non-conference game.
Held scoreless until the 1:30 of the first half, McFarland got on the scoreboard with a 3-yard touchdown run by Paul Morris. The Spartans tied the game in the third quarter on a 4-yard run to paydirt by Travis Zadra, who rushed for a team-high 106 yards on 23 carries.
Spartan quarterback Cooper Kennedy completed 9-of-23 passes for 101 yards, hitting six different receivers. Andrew Kelley hauled in a 48-yard pass, while Deven Kulp caught three passes for 39 yards.
McFarland’s defense was stout, allowing only 194 total yards – 88 of which came on the ground.
To get a win on the road, Lodi (1-0) will need to play 48 minutes of consistent football.
“We have to once again start fast and have a better second-half performance this week if we hope to compete with McFarland,” said Blue Devils’ Head Coach David Puls. “McFarland is picked to finish second in their conference this season according to WSN, so they have a lot of talent and speed on their team. We will have to have a good week of preparation and be ready for anything come Friday night.”