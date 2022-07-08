Serena Gilles had nothing left to prove as an amateur.
The Lodi woman turned pro this year and competed in her first U.S. Women’s Disc Golf Championship, held in Madison June 30-July 3 in Madison. She finished in a tie for 77th out of 89 competitors in the largest women’s-only disc golf tournament there is.
“I won several advanced women’s tournament, and it was time to go against the best and see how I stacked up,” said Gilles.
For Gilles, disc golf is still just a hobby that she enjoys. Going pro gives her the opportunity to win some money, too.
“It’s fun to challenge yourself,” said Gilles.
The tournament started with 318 participants. Gilles ended up 30-over par in four rounds of 18 holes. Hailey King, who is from Wisconsin but now lives in California, took first, winning by one stroke. The prize was $7,000.
Gilles has been playing disc golf since 2013, starting out in Portland, Oregon. Her husband, Dave Gilles, had played for several years and took her out to a course. Eventually, Gilles got involved in a Portland women’s league call Disc Golf or Die around 2015. She said around 60 women would get together and play.
Disc golf is big in Portland. The city hosts key tournaments like the Portland Open and the Beaver State Fling.
In 2018, Gilles and her husband, who is originally from Poynette, moved to Wisconsin. She was initially afraid there wouldn’t be much of a disc golf community here. Gilles found out that wasn’t the case. She joined the Doll’s League in the Madison area. Dolls stands for Disc On Ladies League, and members gather to play a round a week.
Gilles said interest in disc golf “really ballooned over the pandemic,” with membership in the Professional Disc Golf Association rising exponentially. Gilles said it’s jumped from about 120,000 to 140,000 to approximately 300,000, almost doubling in two years.
Even locally, there is evidence that interest in disc golf is growing. In April, there was a tournament at the Lodi Middle School, as organizers set up a course.
The game mirrors what disc golf players call “ball golf.” “The scoring is the same. A birdie is a birdie, a bogey is a bogey,” said Gilles.
As for Gilles’ performance at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Disc Golf Championship, there are ratings that gauge how players are doing against the competition. Her average rating for the tournament was 863, while her current overall rating is 840. After her most recent outing, she expects that to rise.
Gilles said the top pros have ratings between 930 and 980. She’s happy with how she performed, even though there’s one thing that still eludes her.
“I’m still chasing that first ace,” said Gilles.