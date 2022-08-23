Talk about spreading the wealth.
In a season-opening 37-0 shutout of Martin Luther on Friday, the Lodi football team got contributions from practically everybody.
Two Blue Devils rushed for over 100 yards in the victory, as quarterback Mason Lane totaled 103 yards on 11 attempts and Brady Puls went for 101 on 12 carries. Lodi was productive through the air as well.
“Our offense was very balanced in the run game with three players splitting 36 rushing attempts with 11, 12, and 13 carries,” said Lodi Head Coach Dave Puls. “Our passing game was also very balanced with seven different players having a reception. It was awesome to see so many players involved and contributing to the team goals. The offensive line had a good first night of work and will be able to build on their performance.”
The Blue Devils, now 1-0 after the non-conference win, took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back. Thankfully, the weather cooperated, despite a forecast that called for storms.
“It was great to see the boys back out on the field competing on Friday and celebrate Parent's Night and a win,” said Puls. “The weather held off for just enough time for us to get the game in with no delays. We were very proud of the way the team came out and played due to the fact that there were so many of our young men that were starting and playing in a varsity high school football game for the first time ever. The boys played well, and we came out healthy.”
Lane started the scoring with an 18-yard scamper, as Brian Meitzner kicked the extra point. Five minutes later, Meitzner came up with one of the biggest plays of the night as the senior nailed a 46-yard field goal.
Things got worse for Martin Luther, as Keegan Fleischman returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.
“Those two plays really took the wind out of Martin Luther and slowed down any momentum they were hoping to build,” said Puls.
Kylar Clemens, who piled up 74 rushing yards on 13 carries, plunged in from 3 yards out early in the second quarter to push Lodi’s advantage to 24-0. Then, with 2:13 left in the first half, Lane snuck into the end zone on a 1-yard run, with Meitzner making good on his fourth extra-point kick of the half to make it 31-0.
Lane, who passed for 81 yards, going 8-for-15, struck again with 4:01 remaining in the game, racing 30 yards to cap the scoring.
Meanwhile, Lodi’s defense throttled Martin Luther, holding the opposition to 89 passing yards and just 63 on the ground.
“On defense, the boys played outstanding and held Martin Luther scoreless by creating six turnovers, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and scoring a defensive TD,” said Puls. “Keegan Fleischman had 2 interceptions and Tim Anthon had 12 total tackles to lead the team. The defense did a great job of rallying to the ball in pursuit and getting multiple players in on the tackles.”
Puls added, “Overall we were very impressed with the way the boys played.”