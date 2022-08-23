Fleischman interception return

Accompanied by Kylar Clemens (24) and Crew Klemens (42), Lodi’s Keegan Fleischman returns one of his two interceptions in the Blue Devils’ season-opening 37-0 non-conference win over Martin Luther on Friday at home.

 By Mark Arnold

Talk about spreading the wealth.

In a season-opening 37-0 shutout of Martin Luther on Friday, the Lodi football team got contributions from practically everybody.