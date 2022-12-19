Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball12/29 @ Edgerton 3 p.m.Girls Basketball12/27-28 @ Wautoma tourney TBDGirls Hockey12/28 Rhinelander 7 p.m.Ice Age Nordic SkiingJan. 3 City Meet #1 CXC Center TBDWrestling12/29 @ Bi-State Classic, La Classic 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Columbia County Planning and Zoning shoots down anti-solar resolution citing legal concerns Boys hockey: DeForest co-op tops Milton for first win Poynette grad creating life-changing outdoors experiences for LGBTQ youth Wrestling: Blue Devils take second at Bob Downing Scramble Former associate pastor of DeForest church enters 'not guilty' in sex abuse case Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin