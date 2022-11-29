Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball12/2 Mount Horeb 7:30 p.m.12/9 Marshall 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball12/6 Belleville 7:30 p.m.12/9 @ Westfield 7 p.m.Boys Hockey12/6 Monona Grove 7 p.m.12/9 Milton 7 p.m.Girls Hockey12/2 DC Everest 7:15 p.m.12/3 Baraboo 2:15 p.m.12/5 @ Beloit Mem. 7 p.m.Wrestling12/3 @ East Troy Invite 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now After years of a shared life, Poynette woman says goodbye to service dog Licht signs up to wrestle with 'up and coming' NDSU Town of Lodi man sentenced to probation for threatening three at gunpoint in 2020 Midwest river towns seek answers after 3M factory taints water with PFAS Give and give thanks this Thanksgiving Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin