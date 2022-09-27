Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Sep 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross country10/1 @ UW-Platteville Invite, 8 a.m.Football9/30 Columbus, 7 p.m.Boys Soccer10/4 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 6:45 p.m.10/6 @ River Valley, 4:30 p.m.Girls Swimming10/1 @ Fond du Lac Invite, 10 a.m.10/4 @ McFarland Invite, 6 p.m.Girls Tennis10/3 Subsectionals, 9 a.m.10/6 @ Sectionals, TBAVolleyball10/1 Lodi tourney, 9 a.m.10/4 @ Lake Mills, 6:45 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Game of the Week: Showdown with Columbus looms for Lodi football Jury convicts Rio man of vehicular homicide Town of Lodi welcomes new clerk, public works director Volleyball: Lodi outlasts rival Poynette City of Lodi approves parental leave for city staff Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin