Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule Sep 20, 2022 Cross country9/24 @ Fennimore Invite, 8:30 a.m.9/27 @ Wyona Park Invite, 4 p.m. Football9/23 @ Big Foot, 7 p.m.9/30 Columbus, 7 p.m.Boys Soccer9/27 Luther Prep, 6:45 p.m.9/29 Richland Center, 6:45 p.m.Girls Swimming9/24 Sauk Prairie, 10 a.m.9/29 Portage, 6 p.m.Girls Tennis9/24 Conference meet, 9 a.m.9/27 Jefferson, 4 p.m.9/29 Reedsburg, 4 p.m.Volleyball9/27 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 6:45 p.m.