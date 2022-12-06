Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball12/9 Marshall 7:30 p.m.12/13 Wisconsin Dells 7:30 p.m.12/15 Monroe 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball12/9 @ Westfield 7 p.m.12/12 Cambridge 7:30 p.m.12/13 @ Adams-Friend. 7 p.m.12/16 Poynette 7:30 p.m.Girls Hockey12/10 @ Xavier 7:30 p.m.12/13 Middleton 7:15 p.m.12/16 @ Viroqua 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey12/9 Milton 7 p.m.12/13 @ Aquinas 7 p.m.12/15 @ Stoughton 7:15 p.m.Ice Age Nordic Skiing12/17 Lodi Sprints TBDWrestling12/10 @ Sun Prai. East Inv. 9:15 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Boys basketball: Gallagher's last second shot sinks Reedsburg in Lodi's season opener Lodi Middle School Term 1 Honors Lodi church ready for second year leading Lodi Christmas Lights Parade Collaboration with Waunakee psychotherapists providing Lodi students with increased access to mental health services Town of Lodi passes 2023 budget, looks to new assessor Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin