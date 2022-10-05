Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Oct 5, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross country10/10 @ Columbus Invite, 4 p.m.10/15 @ Wisconsin Heights Invite, 10 a.m.Football10/7 New Glarus/Monticello, 7 p.m.Boys Soccer10/11 Wisconsin Heights, 6:45 p.m.Girls Swimming10/13 River Valley,6 p.m.Girls Tennis10/13-15 Individual state, TBDVolleyball10/11 Watertown Luther Prep, 6:45 p.m.10/13 @ Columbus, 6:45 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sudden resignations leaves Lodi Town Board with only three members Lodi football: Blue Devils fall to Columbus in key Capitol Conference clash Game of the Week: Showdown with Columbus looms for Lodi football Town of Lodi welcomes new clerk, public works director Jury convicts Rio man of vehicular homicide Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin