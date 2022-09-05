Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Sep 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross country9/10 @ Spring Green Invite, 8:30 a.m.9/16 @ Rio Invite, 4:30 p.m.Football9/9 Turner, 7 p.m.9/16 @ Edgewood, 7 p.m.Boys Soccer9/10 @ Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.9/13 @ Lake Mills, 6:45 p.m.9/15 @ Reedsburg, 5 p.m.Girls swimming9/10 Lodi Invite, 10 a.m.Girls tennis9/10 Lodi Quad, 9 a.m.9/13 @ Columbus, 4 p.m.9/15 Mayville, 4 p.m.Volleyball9/10 @ Sauk Prairie Invite, 9 a.m.9/13 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 6:45 p.m.9/15 Columbus, 6:45 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lane's three TDs, tough running leads Lodi past Lakeside Lutheran in Capitol North football clash Lodi Meat Market recognized at Wisconsin State Fair, brings record auction bid Game of the Week: Lodi, Lakeside Lutheran collide on the gridiron Volleyball: Pumas edge rival Lodi Valencia aims to unseat Plumer in Wisconsin State Assembly Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin