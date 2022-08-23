Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Aug 23, 2022 Aug 23, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross country9/3 Lodi Invite, 9:30 a.m.Football8/26 @ McFarland, 7 p.m.9/2 Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.Boys Soccer8/29 @ Evansville, 6:45 p.m.8/30 @ Jefferson, 6:45 p.m.9/1 @ Columbus, 4 p.m.Girls swimming8/27 @ Milton Invite, 10 a.m.8/30 Edgerton, 6 p.m.Girls tennis8/30 McFarland, 4 p.m.9/1 Lake Mills, 4 p.m.Volleyball8/26-27 @ UW-Whitewater tourney, TBD9/1 @ Poynette, 6:45 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Clerk resignation brings a second open position to Town of Lodi Inexperienced Blue Devils' football team will grow up fast in loaded Capitol Conference Lodi man accused of substantial battery at rec center Blue Devils blank Grafton, Portage in home girls' tennis triangular A little rain no problem for Lodi's 2022 Susie the Duck Day Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin