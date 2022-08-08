Cody Endres and the Blue Devils hardly got any rest.
“Our program hosted a Freestyle Wrestling Club lead by Tommy Clum who was a two-time Big 10 Champion and two-time NCAA All American wrestler for the Wisconsin Badgers,” said Endres, head coach of Lodi. “These practices started in March and went through July and were held in our Wrestling Room on Monday and Thursday nights.”
Additionally, Lodi had wrestlers compete in Freestyle State, Greco State, Northern Plains and what Endres called “the biggest wrestling tournament in the world, Fargo!”
That wasn’t all.
“We also had numerous guys going to Askren Wrestling Academy in Madison up to three times a week to wrestle at AWA, which is one of the best wrestling clubs in the nation,” said Endres. “We also had several middle and high school guys attend AWA's Day Camps that they hosted throughout the summer.”
It was a summer of traveling, too, for Lodi wrestlers.
“We brought 14 kids to Team Nazar's Training Camp that featured National Champion Dustin Schlatter,” said Endres. “This group of kids attended two days of Nazar Camps. We brought over 20 kids to the Malecek Team Wrestling Camp in the Wisconsin Dells in late June. This four-day camp had over 70 teams in attendance, and we had a winning record in our duals. We also had guys win their individual brackets in the Individual Tournament.”
All that is in addition to the Morning Open Mats every day and Summer School Wrestling (K-8 grades) Mondays through Thursday, and Endres said, “We had an incredible amount of middle and high school helpers in the wrestling room each day paying it forward.”