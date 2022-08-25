Never mind the numbers.
With a limited roster, having lost seven letterwinners to graduation, the Lodi-Wisconsin Heights girls’ swimming team won’t fill a lot of events. There are other priorities.
“I believe these girls will accomplish more than just their own personal goals this season,” said Head Coach Natalie Price. “They are putting the work in to grow as both swimmers and individuals by getting out of their comfort zone and pushing themselves more than they have in the past.”
It’s not such a bad thing having low numbers, at least for now.
“We do have a smaller sized team this year, but I see that as a positive,” said Price. “The girls get to know each other on a more personal level and help each other get through the season.”
Only three letterwinners return, but they are determined to keep developing over the 2022 campaign.
“We unfortunately are not in a conference this year, but I think our girls will continue to surprise us and turn out some great times throughout the season and into the D2 sectionals,” said Price. “My goals and expectations for them are to show up and work hard every single practice. If they do that, there’s nothing to worry about come taper time.”
Price likes the attitudes of the girls.
“The girls hype one another up so much during practices and meets,” said Price. “They’re supportive of one another and understanding. The team has such a great, positive vibe to it. We want to see growth in more than just numbers. We want to see growth in our athletes and help them become the individuals they want to be.”
Reaching individual goals will be an emphasis.
“All members of our team will be chasing personal milestones, even our athletes who are new to the sport,” said Price. “I want to see our girls be happy and confident that they gave it their all this season.”
At the same time, Price is hoping to see more swimmers going out for the sport. Price wants the program to grow.
“Keeping our youth program going strong and encouraging kids to swim from a young age is really what’s important right now and for the future,” said Price.
Lodi-Wisconsin Heights was slated to compete Thursday, Aug. 25, at River Valley, with an invitational at Milton on Saturday, Aug. 27. The team will host Edgerton at home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m.
