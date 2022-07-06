For those interested in being a part of Madison College Intercollegiate Athletics, the following is a list of organizational meeting and tryout dates for the 2022-23 school year:

To participate in a team tryout, potential student-athletes are required to fill out the Athletics Tryout Form.

Baseball

Tryouts: Tues., August 16 & Wed., August 17 - 3:00 PM (Rain date is Thurs., August 18 - 3:00 PM) @ Robin Roberts Field

Meeting: Mon., August 22 - Rm. A2055 - 3:00 PM

Men's Basketball

Tryouts: Sat., September 3 - 8:00 AM-10:00 AM @ H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium

Meeting: Mon., September 12 - Rm. A2055 - 4:00 PM

Women's Basketball

Tryouts: Tue., September 6 - 4:00-6:00 PM @ H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium

Meeting: Tue., September 13 - Rm. A2055 - 4:00 PM

Esports

Tryout: Thur., September 1 & Fri., September 2 - 6:00-8:00 PM @ Esports Arena

Meeting: Wed., August 31 - Rm. A2055 - 6:00 PM

Golf

Tryouts: Wed., July 13 & Thur., July 14 - 11:00 AM @ Door Creek GC

Meeting: Wed., July 20 - Rm. A2055 - 11:00 AM

Men's Soccer

Tryouts: Sat., July 16 - 10:00 AM-1:00 PM @ Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Pitch - East

Meeting: Mon., July 18 - Rm. A2055 - 11:00 AM

Women's Soccer

Tryouts: Mon., July 11 - 9:00-11:00 AM @ Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Pitch - East

Meeting: Mon., July 18 - Rm. A2055 - 10:00 AM

Softball

Tryouts: Thurs., August 25 & Fri., August 26 - 2:30 PM @ Robert D. Goodman Softball Field

Meeting: Wed., August 24 - Rm. A2055 - 10:00 AM

Women's Volleyball

Tryouts: Sat., July 9 - 10:00 AM-1:00 PM @ H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium

Meeting: Mon., July 18 - Rm. A2055 - 5:00 PM

If you miss the tryouts and/or meeting, please email the head coach of the team you are interested in. (Staff Directory)

Student-Athlete Orientations

Fall Sports: Tuesday, August 16 @ 3pm (H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium)

Winter & Spring Sports: Tuesday, September 20 @ 3pm (H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium)

