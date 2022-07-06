College Sports Madison College to hold athletic team tryouts plindblad plindblad Author email Jul 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For those interested in being a part of Madison College Intercollegiate Athletics, the following is a list of organizational meeting and tryout dates for the 2022-23 school year:To participate in a team tryout, potential student-athletes are required to fill out the Athletics Tryout Form.BaseballTryouts: Tues., August 16 & Wed., August 17 - 3:00 PM (Rain date is Thurs., August 18 - 3:00 PM) @ Robin Roberts FieldMeeting: Mon., August 22 - Rm. A2055 - 3:00 PMMen's BasketballTryouts: Sat., September 3 - 8:00 AM-10:00 AM @ H. Douglas Redsten GymnasiumMeeting: Mon., September 12 - Rm. A2055 - 4:00 PMWomen's BasketballTryouts: Tue., September 6 - 4:00-6:00 PM @ H. Douglas Redsten GymnasiumMeeting: Tue., September 13 - Rm. A2055 - 4:00 PMEsportsTryout: Thur., September 1 & Fri., September 2 - 6:00-8:00 PM @ Esports ArenaMeeting: Wed., August 31 - Rm. A2055 - 6:00 PMGolfTryouts: Wed., July 13 & Thur., July 14 - 11:00 AM @ Door Creek GCMeeting: Wed., July 20 - Rm. A2055 - 11:00 AMMen's SoccerTryouts: Sat., July 16 - 10:00 AM-1:00 PM @ Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Pitch - EastMeeting: Mon., July 18 - Rm. A2055 - 11:00 AMWomen's SoccerTryouts: Mon., July 11 - 9:00-11:00 AM @ Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Pitch - EastMeeting: Mon., July 18 - Rm. A2055 - 10:00 AMSoftballTryouts: Thurs., August 25 & Fri., August 26 - 2:30 PM @ Robert D. Goodman Softball FieldMeeting: Wed., August 24 - Rm. A2055 - 10:00 AMWomen's VolleyballTryouts: Sat., July 9 - 10:00 AM-1:00 PM @ H. Douglas Redsten GymnasiumMeeting: Mon., July 18 - Rm. A2055 - 5:00 PMIf you miss the tryouts and/or meeting, please email the head coach of the team you are interested in. (Staff Directory)Student-Athlete OrientationsFall Sports: Tuesday, August 16 @ 3pm (H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium)Winter & Spring Sports: Tuesday, September 20 @ 3pm (H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium)Follow WolfPack athletics: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now City of Lodi passes narrow exceptions for ATVs and golf carts, Town still considering DOT begins Interstate planning process Historic Lodi Ag Fair looking to more people, more fun, for 2022 DeForest teen accused of sexual assault at Leeds grad party Wisconsin physicians speak out against abortion law Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin