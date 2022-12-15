featured hot Number of postponements for Thursday night sports plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the heavy snow overnight, there have been a number of postponements and cancellations for Thursday night sports.The DeForest boys’ basketball team’s home game against Portage has been moved to Jan. 12.The Waunakee girls’ basketball team’s game at Beaver Dam has been rescheduled for Jan. 10, but the Cap City Cougars’ girls’ hockey game at Beaver Dam is still on.Lodi’s home boys’ basketball game against Monroe has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced. The same goes for the Poynette boys’ basketball team’s home game versus Waterloo.However, the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op’s game against Stoughton at Mandt Hockey Arena is still on. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Columbia County Planning and Zoning shoots down anti-solar resolution citing legal concerns Boys hockey: DeForest co-op tops Milton for first win Columbia County supervisors reach out to potential local broadband partners Wrestling: Lodi competes at Howard Manley Duals in East Troy Gloria Jean (Sardeson) Clark Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin