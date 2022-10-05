A tough 3-2 win over Lake Mills was a shot in the arm for the Poynette volleyball team.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Pumas won the first set 27-25 but dropped the next two 25-27 and 22-25, before rallying 25-18 and 15-10 to get the victory.
Hadley Walters paced Poynette in kills with 18, while Emma Yelk, Sydney Wright, Kassidy McCaffery and Brooke Steinhorst all had aces and Yelk, Walters and Bryn Ullsvik each collected one block.
Walters and McCaffery totaled 14 digs apiece, as Steinhorst led the way in assists with 19.
A week later, the Pumas fell 3-0 at Watertown Luther Prep, losing 25-15, 25-9, 25-9. Walters finished with a team-high six kills and eight digs, along with one block. Val Heth and Ullsvik also had blocks. McCaffery served up one ace, as Steinhorst dished out five assists.
Poynette is now 13-12 overall and 3-5 in Capitol North Conference play.
Lodi
The Blue Devils has lost five straight contests, losing 3-0 at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and dropping 2-0 decisions to Belleville, Cuba City and Markesan on Saturday at the Lodi Invite.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Lodi went to Lake Mills and lost 3-1. The L-Cats slipped past the Blue Devils 26-24, 25-20, 24-26 and 25-22. Natalie Kelley had 10 kills, while Gracie Clary finished with seven.
Leading the way in assists was Hope Hesselberg with 26, as she collected a team-high 18 digs and seven aces. Olivia Heyroth and Faith Hesselberg each had 14 digs.
Clary and Lauren Burros each had a block for Lodi, now 6-20 overall and 1-7 in the Capitol North.