Volleyball: Pumas edge rival Lodi
Sep 2, 2022

Poynette pulled out a 3-2 win on Thursday over rival Lodi in Capitol North Conference volleyball action.After the Blue Devils won the first set 25-20, the Pumas bounced back to win the second by a 25-9 count. Poynette took the third 25-13, but Lodi returned the favor, winning the fourth frame 25-19.In the decisive fifth set, Poynette squeezed out a 15-10 win.Hadley Walters paced the Pumas in kills with 12, while Gracie Clary led Lodi with 12 and a team-high two blocks.Emma Yelk had three aces to lead Poynette, as Hope Hesselberg finished with five for Lodi.Bryn Ullsvik totaled two blocks for the Pumas, as Poynette's Kassidy McCaffery collected a game-high 23 digs and Brooke Steinhorst dished out 18 assists.For Lodi, Olivia Heyroth had 15 digs and Hesselberg racked up 28 assists.