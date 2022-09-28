A rousing win over Lake Mills has the Poynette volleyball team feeling good.
The Pumas outlasted the L-Cats 3-2, winning 27-25, 25-27, 22-25, 25-18 and 15-10 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as Hadley Walters slammed 18 kills and tied for the team lead in digs with 14. Kassidy McCaffrey also had 14 digs, as Brooke Steinhorst totaled 19 assists and Emma Yelk, Sydney Wright, McCaffrey and Steinhorst each had an ace.
Yelk, Walters and Bryn Ullsvik stuffed one block each.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Pumas took part in the Westfield Invitational, going 2-3. Poynette fell to Marshall 25-21, 24-26, 15-12, but bounced back to beat Valley Christian 25-21, 26-24.
The Pumas lost to Catholic Central 25-23, 25-17, and then turned around and defeated New Lisbon 25-22, 25-16.
Lastly, Poynette battled to a 2-1 loss to Pittsville, dropping a 25-17, 19-25, 18-16 decision.
Walters had a strong all-around game against Pittsville, with 10 kills and 22 digs and finished the tournament with 33 kills and 65 digs.
Steinhorst dished out 11 assists against Pittsville, totaling 36 for the tournament. She also collected seven aces in the tournament, serving up two each against New Lisbon, Pittsville and Marshall.
Emma Yelk finished the tournament with 32 assists and 3.5 blocks, including two versus Marshall.
Poynette is now 5-10 overall and 2-4 in the Capitol North.
Lodi
The Blue Devils lost to Lakeside Lutheran 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to drop to 7-19 overall and 1-6 in the Capitol North Conference. No other information was available.