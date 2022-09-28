Bump, set, spike

Natalie Kelly (4) bumps the ball up in the air for the Lodi volleyball team in the Blue Devils’ recent win over Poynette at home, as Olivia Heyroth (1) watches.

 By Mark Arnold

A rousing win over Lake Mills has the Poynette volleyball team feeling good.

The Pumas outlasted the L-Cats 3-2, winning 27-25, 25-27, 22-25, 25-18 and 15-10 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as Hadley Walters slammed 18 kills and tied for the team lead in digs with 14. Kassidy McCaffrey also had 14 digs, as Brooke Steinhorst totaled 19 assists and Emma Yelk, Sydney Wright, McCaffrey and Steinhorst each had an ace.