Volleyball Volleyball: Pumas win regional opener, Lodi's season ends

Oct 19, 2022

Poynette's Brooke Steinhorst (11) anticipates going after a dig in the Pumas' recent win over Columbus. By Peter Lindblad

Lodi's Lily Strong goes up to tip the ball over the net in a recent Blue Devils' volleyball match. By Mark Arnold

Hadley Walters crushed 18 kills to lead the Poynette volleyball team to a 3-1 win over Dodgeland on Tuesday in WIAA regional play.After losing the first set 19-25, the Pumas reeled off victories in the next three, winning by scores of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-13.Brooke Steinhorst set up Poynette's attack, accumulating 29 assists. Val Heth slammed four aces, while Sydney Wright and Morgan Gunderson were awarded a half a block apiece.Addison Mackey finished with seven digs, as Poynette (10-13 overall) moves on to face No. 1 seeded Waterloo on Thursday.LodiThe Blue Devils' season came to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with a 3-1 loss to Ripon.Lodi finishes the season 8-27 overall, with a 1-9 mark in Capitol North Conference play.