The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the 2022 11-player and 8-player football playoff qualifying fields and pairings during a one-hour live program on Bally Sports Wisconsin and online with authentication as well as on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.
Veteran sports announcer Jay Wilson will serve as the host of the show, which will feature the announcement and first-round match-ups for seven divisions of 11-player football and one division of 8-player football. Joining in the commentary is lead analyst Travis Wilson of Wissports.net and regional analysts Jason Zaleski of the Zaleski Sports Show and Bob Brainerd, veteran Bally Sports Wisconsin announcer.
Dan Brunner, executive director of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and WIAA Assistant Director Tom Shafranski are also scheduled to contribute commentary on the process of determining and executing the WIAA football playoffs.
There will be 224 teams qualifying for the 11-player post-season with four playoff levels prior to the State Championship finals. The State finals will be played Thursday-Friday, Nov. 17-18 at Camp Randall in Madison and will be aired on Bally Sports Wisconsin. There will be 16 teams participating in the 8-player post season with three playoff levels prior to the State Championship final, which will be played Saturday, Nov. 12 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.
Complete brackets and the Level 1 schedule of games will be available on the WIAA website immediately following the live announcement of the bracket pairings.
There are 404 football teams eligible to participate in the 2022 football playoffs, 362 are 11-player programs and 42 are 8-player programs.
The program will be produced by Rush Media. Check local listings for the Bally Sports Wisconsin channel on your cable system.