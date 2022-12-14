Four newcomers got their first wins for the Lodi wrestling team. One Blue Devil has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, and Zane Licht continues to dominate the mat.
At the Bob Downing Scramble in Sun Prairie, the Blue Devils took second, racking up 582 points. Fennimore took first with 656 points in the 24-team tournament.
“One of the reasons we love going to the Bob Downing Scramble is that we're able to enter additional guys into the tournament as varsity wrestlers,” said Cody Endres, head coach of the Blue Devils. “That's a huge deal for our program as we're always looking into the future and thinking about how we can continue to build and be successful year after year.”
Zander Kellogg, Alex Breunig, Grant Beyer and Nate Lichucki got their first taste of varsity wrestling and all came away with wins.
Kellogg placed fourth, going 3-2 at 120 pounds. Meanwhile, at 132, Alex Breunig went 3-2 to place 13th, Beyer (160) had a 2-3 record to take 21st, and Lichucki (195) ended up 18th by going 2-3.
“Despite having several starters out we were able to come away with second place behind Fennimore and ahead of Wisconsin Rapids,” said Endres. “Fennimore and Rapids, like us, had some guys out. We're looking forward to later in the year when we get to dual both of those programs when hopefully we're all at full health.”
At 220, Isaiah Groskopf won five matches and took first.
“Isaiah Groskopf had a breakout tournament and is starting to realize how good of a wrestler he is and the potential he has,” said Endres. “Isaiah had extremely close matches in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. In each match he found a way to get crucial takedowns at the end of the match to seal his victories. He showed a lot of grit and determination in his come from behind finals match victory when he was down 7-3.”
Still unbeaten on the season at 10-0, Licht won the 152-pound division, pinning four opponents and winning by technical fall over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Lucas Bean in the first-place match.
“Zane just keeps doing what he does, taking people down at a rapid rate and then pinning them,” said Endres. “He's special. If you've never seen him wrestle, you're missing out.”
Levi Ness took second at 106 for Lodi, pinning two opponents in under a minute. He lost by pin in the first-place match to Badger’s Logan Clausen at 4:48.
Drew Lochner and Caleb Lord were fifth at 113 and 120, respectively, while Evan Clary finished eighth at 126, Braedon Dorshorst and Owen Breunig both placed seventh at 132 and 138, respectively. Evan Stevenson took 11th at 145, with Mason Breunig taking sixth at 170, Noah Johnson finishing seventh at 182 and Henry Koeppen placing sixth at 285.
“As a team we had 12 guys place in the top eight, which is where you score significant points,” said Endres. “We also had six guys place in the top five in brackets that were as big as 24 wrestlers. We surely have a lot of work left to do, but we're moving in the right direction.”