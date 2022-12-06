A trip to East Troy was first on the 2022-23 schedule for the Lodi wrestling team.
The Blue Devils competed in the Howard Manley Duals on Saturday, an invitational where teams went head-to-head.
“It's always exciting to get back on the mats and compete,” said Cody Endres, head coach for Lodi. “This year was extra exciting as we started our season at a dual tournament so we could wrestle as a team first instead of starting with an individual tournament. We competed a week earlier this year as compared to previous years, so it was a little bit of an adjustment for our training plan, but I thought the guys adjusted well and wrestled hard.”
The competition was stiff, but the Blue Devils got off to a strong start.
“Union Grove and Beaver Dam had some really solid kids in their lineups and our guys wrestled them well,” said Endres. “Even in the matches we lost they battled hard and refused to put their shoulders to the mat. We were able to beat Clinton 84-0 to take first in our pool which was an awesome way to start the season.”
The road got a little tougher from there on out.
“We came to this dual tournament to be challenged, and challenged we were as we wrestled the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Division 2 in Prairie Du Chien, as well as a highly ranked Division 1 team in Mukwonago,” said Endres. “We lost to PDC by nine in a highly contested dual. It showed our guys that we aren't far off, but that we still have plenty of work to do. We didn't wrestle nearly as well against Mukwonago and credit to them for being ready to wrestle us hard after a long day. We had a few bad breaks early in the dual, and we kind of lost momentum, which is such a crucial factor in high school sports.”
Individuals shined for Lodi, as Drew Lochner and Zane Licht both went 5-0 on the day, often scoring bonus points.
“They displayed a lot of offense throughout the day,” said Endres. “Evan Clary, Brady Dorshorst, Isaiah Groskopf, Mason Lane, Caleb Lord and Levi Ness all went 4-1 on the day to start their seasons out with solid performances.”
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Lodi will compete in a tournament hosted by Sun Prairie East.
